Skopje Mayor Silegov 'at the forefront' in anti-pollution fight
- Thursday, January 04, 2018 4:52 PM
Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said Thursday he supported today's protest against alarming air pollution in downtown Skopje, organized by social media activists.
"I will join the protest because I, too, share the concern of each and every resident of Skopje. I breathe the same air as everyone else in the city. I will invite the protesters over to my office to discuss the issues," Silegov told reporters.
The City of Skopje, he said, is already very committed having taken a series of urgent measures. A budget of approximately €2,300,000 has been approved this year to protect the environment.
Silegov said reafforestation campaign would be launched in the spring. According to him, anti-pollution activities required coordinated institutional actions.
"I will always be at the forefront in the fight against polluted air even if it could harm my political standing," urged Mayor Silegov. ba/16:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:40 PM | Blast hits police in Kabul, dozens of casualties
A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital caused dozens of casualties on Thursday after blowing himself...
- 8:19 PM | Hoyt Yee: Both Skopje and Athens express political will for name dispute settlement
There is a political will in both Skopje and Athens for resolving the name dispute, the US Deputy As...
- 6:06 PM | Trump's lawyers seek to stop Michael Wolff's book on the White House
A lawyer for US President Donald Trump is seeking to halt the publication of an explosive new book t...
- 5:16 PM | UK’s Tony Blair argues voters deserve another say on Brexit
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is pressing his long-held view that voters should be given ...
- 5:15 PM | Osmani hopes for Macedonia's EU-integration process to advance during Bulgaria's Presidency
I hope for Macedonia to obtain a recommendation for commencing the EU accession talks in the course ...