Skopje Mayor Silegov 'at the forefront' in anti-pollution fight

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said Thursday he supported today's protest against alarming air pollution in downtown Skopje, organized by social media activists.

"I will join the protest because I, too, share the concern of each and every resident of Skopje. I breathe the same air as everyone else in the city. I will invite the protesters over to my office to discuss the issues," Silegov told reporters.

The City of Skopje, he said, is already very committed having taken a series of urgent measures. A budget of approximately €2,300,000 has been approved this year to protect the environment.

Silegov said reafforestation campaign would be launched in the spring. According to him, anti-pollution activities required coordinated institutional actions.

"I will always be at the forefront in the fight against polluted air even if it could harm my political standing," urged Mayor Silegov. ba/16:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.