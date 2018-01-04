МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, January 04, 2018, 

Cross-party, national consensus - most serious reform challenge, Vice-Premier Osmani says

Thursday, January 04, 2018  4:01 PM

Cross-party, national consensus - most serious reform challenge, Vice-Premier Osmani says

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Reaching a cross-party, national consensus on the reform plan 3-6-9 is the most serious challenge the government is facing at the moment, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told reporters on Thursday, after his informal meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to Macedonia Ivan Petkov.

Many bills that should be adopted by the parliament require a qualified majority, so the opposition moves in the upcoming period  will be rather important, Osmani said.

Since the day one we have called for cooperation in this process, which is not a task of one government - many cabinets have contributed for Macedonia to be where it is today, Osmani says. lk/16:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/24/2017 2:32:52 PM Vice Premier Osmani says next six weeks crucial for Macedonia

Mosaic

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

Top