Cross-party, national consensus - most serious reform challenge, Vice-Premier Osmani says
- Thursday, January 04, 2018 4:01 PM
Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Reaching a cross-party, national consensus on the reform plan 3-6-9 is the most serious challenge the government is facing at the moment, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told reporters on Thursday, after his informal meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to Macedonia Ivan Petkov.
Many bills that should be adopted by the parliament require a qualified majority, so the opposition moves in the upcoming period will be rather important, Osmani said.
Since the day one we have called for cooperation in this process, which is not a task of one government - many cabinets have contributed for Macedonia to be where it is today, Osmani says. lk/16:00
