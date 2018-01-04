Osmani hopes for Macedonia's EU-integration process to advance during Bulgaria's Presidency

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - I hope for Macedonia to obtain a recommendation for commencing the EU accession talks in the course of Bulgaria's Presidency, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told reporters Thursday after an informal meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador to the country Ivan Petkov.

Osmani and Petkov enjoyed a coffee in honor of Bulgaria's EU Presidency in the next six month and shared opinions on Macedonia's EU integration process.

Taking journalist questions, Osmani said he would officially inform the media about the date of his visit to Athens.

Earlier today, MIA's correspondent from Athens said that Greek Sky and Action 24 televisions, To Vima and Ta Nea newspapers and some news sites, citing their sources, reported that Osmani would visit Athens on Monday or Tuesday and meet Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his deputy Georgios Katrougalos.

'We are having regular communication with Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, and this practice will resume in the upcoming period. Animosity and lack of communication cannot resolve the dispute with Greece. We are building bridges and each visit to Athens and Skopje contributes to that effect,' Osmani told reporters.

He also failed to comment Greek media reports that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was set to visit Macedonia in the second half of this month.

Greek media citing information published in the Macedonian media on Wednesday, announced that the UN mediator in Skopje Athens name negotiations, Matthew Nimetz, would launch a fresh round of talks with the representatives of both countries in two weeks, while the NATO Secretary General was scheduled to visit Skopje on January 17-18. lk/17:14

