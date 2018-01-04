МИА Лого
Hoyt Yee: Both Skopje and Athens express political will for name dispute settlement

Thursday, January 04, 2018  8:19 PM

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - There is a political will in both Skopje and Athens for resolving the name dispute, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee, says in an interview with TV N1.

'I believe that in 2018 Macedonia has an opportunity to finally solve the name row with Greece. For the first time after a long period there is a political will in both Skopje and Athens so Macedonia has an opportunity to realize this goal,' Yee says.

Yee reaffirms NATO open door policy, saying that the organization doesn't force any country to become a member and welcomes those which succeeded to meet the membership criteria. lk/20:18

###

