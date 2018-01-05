МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, January 05, 2018, 

Cinematheque's "Ciné Matinée" for children begins Tuesday

Friday, January 05, 2018  9:57 AM

Cinematheque

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The Cinematheque of Macedonia will again run the "Ciné Matinée" program of screenings for children during the winter holidays. It will run from January 9th to the 20th. 

The first movie to be screened will be Antboy, a story about 12-year-old Pelle who is bitten by an ant and develops superpowers. The film has been dubbed in Macedonian and will be also shown on January 15. The screening begins at 12 pm.

The screening of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will be held on January 10 and 16. Pixies will screen on January 11 and 17. Marmaduke is scheduled for January 12 and 18, and Dragon Ball Z will be shown on January 13 and 20. mr/sk/09:53

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

Top