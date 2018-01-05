Cinematheque's "Ciné Matinée" for children begins Tuesday
- Friday, January 05, 2018 9:57 AM
Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The Cinematheque of Macedonia will again run the "Ciné Matinée" program of screenings for children during the winter holidays. It will run from January 9th to the 20th.
The first movie to be screened will be Antboy, a story about 12-year-old Pelle who is bitten by an ant and develops superpowers. The film has been dubbed in Macedonian and will be also shown on January 15. The screening begins at 12 pm.
The screening of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will be held on January 10 and 16. Pixies will screen on January 11 and 17. Marmaduke is scheduled for January 12 and 18, and Dragon Ball Z will be shown on January 13 and 20. mr/sk/09:53
