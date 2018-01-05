Thessaloniki court to rule on Grujevski, Boskovski extradition decision

Thessaloniki, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The Thessaloniki court is to deliver Friday its decision on the Macedonian authorities' request for the extradition of two suspects Goran Grujevski and Nikola Boskovski, former employees of the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK), to Macedonia following four hearings, two of which were adjourned.

The decision by the court in Thessaloniki was to be announced on Dec. 22, but was postponed due to the absence of a court interpreter.

At the last hearing in Thessaloniki court, a prosecutor recommended to the Council of Appeals Court Judges that Grujevski and Boskovski, to be returned to their homeland and stand trial.

During hearing in Thessaloniki, the two men reportedly argued that their lives could be in danger if they are returned to Macedonia. In the meantime, Grujevski and Boskovski remain in prison pending extradition.

The two men were arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Oct. 18 under a warrant issued by Macedonia.

The two former secret police employees are indicted by the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) in connection to its cases codenamed Fortress, Fortress 2 and Target for destroying equipment for the interception of communications. sk/10:04

###

