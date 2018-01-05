Archbishop Stefan extends Christmas message

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC), the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan Friday has sent a Christmas message for peace and God’s blessing to Orthodox believers.

“Today, we not only remember a birth of two thousand years ago, but we also participate in the futuristic event of the birth of the Son of God, the Lord Jesus Christ. Without Christ there is neither true man nor real life, as there is no real science, education, culture or civilization. Christ came to unite people and nations and bring all distances and differences closer. It is therefore necessary for us to be with Christ, to follow the Gospel messages, the values that are for all time and the virtues that are eternal,” message reads.

“Let this year be filled with the hope that here in Macedonia, among our emigrants around the world, peace and goodwill will prevail. We as a people - we will achieve this if we live according to the faith and tradition of the Holy Church. We should endure in the struggle for our right, dignity and inheritance, wisely guarding it and valued the sacrifice of our virtuous ancestors. Christ is Born! Indeed He is Born!, reads the Christmas message by the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC), the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan. sk/10:35

