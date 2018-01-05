Earthquake felt in Dojran

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - An earthquake measuring 3 on the European Macroseismic Scale (EMS) is felt Friday at 4:06 am in Dojran.

Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics informs that the earthquake's epicenter is in Dojran region and measures 3.3 on the Richter scale. sk/10:14

