Thessaloniki court approves Grujevski, Boskovski extradition

Thessaloniki, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - A Thessaloniki court approved Friday the extradition of former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) officials Goran Grujevski and Nikola Boskovski to Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.

Web portal Voria reports Grujevski and Boskovski have already appealed the decision to the Athens-based Supreme Court.

The two men were arrested in Thessaloniki on October 18 under a warrant issued by Macedonia.

The two former secret police employees are indicted by the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) in connection to its cases codenamed Fortress, Fortress 2 and Target for illegal surveillance of communications and destruction of equipment used for the interception. ik/10:44

