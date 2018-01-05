МИА Лого
Friday, January 05, 2018, 

NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Skopje, name talks in New York: reports

Friday, January 05, 2018  11:07 AM

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Intensive activities are scheduled in January, in the framework of the Athens-Skopje name talks. UN envoy Matthew Nimetz is set to meet with countries' representatives in New York on January 19, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to Skopje on January 17-18, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

German newspaper Sudwest Presse says Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "has been under great pressure from the United States over the row's settlement."

According to the paper, the name issue developments are owed to the change of authorities in Skopje, adding it is an issue that concerns international diplomacy because "it has geo-political influence, significantly exceeding regional borders."

A compound name with geographic qualifier for all uses is the position of the Greek government over the Macedonian name issue. ERT TV station reports that Greek FM Nikos Kotzias urged for agreement from all political parties on the issue at yesterday's government session.

Daily Kathimerini reads that the main opposition party New Democracy believes Panos Kammenos, leader of the government's junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, would agree to any name compromise only to keep his post.

Newspaper Kontra News claims Tsipras and Kammenos held a secret meeting on Thursday, aimed at "breaking the ice." Afterwards, Tsipras met with Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis, FM Kotsias and other cabinet members. ik/11:05

