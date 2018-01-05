МИА Лого
No name bidding, says government spokesman

Friday, January 05, 2018  12:43 PM

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - There is no discussion yet over potential names. We are building trust between the two governments, a fresh momentum of friendship, Government Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski told Friday's press conference regarding the Skopje-Athens name talks.

"Talks take place under the auspices of the United Nations, mediated by Matthew Nimetz. The process is public and transparent. We will not bid potential names until there is anything specific", stressed Bosnjakovski.

According to him, the Government is open and without any prejudice on discussing issues that enhance Macedonia-Greece relations and are in the citizens' interest.

The spokesman did not specify if there were talks over a possible change of the names of "Alexander the Great" airport and motorway.

"We are intensively working on trust-building measures and the government expects all future decisions to be synchronized by both parties, thus tracing the dynamics of Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration process," underlined Bosnjakovski. ik/12:41

