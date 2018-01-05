EC expects 'concrete' results in name dispute
- Friday, January 05, 2018 1:00 PM
Brussels, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission welcomed the action taken by the government in Skopje to end a 25-year stalemate on a name dispute with Greece and now hopes to see "concrete results", a spokesperson has told EURACTIV.com.
Maintaining good relations between neighbours, including a negotiated and mutually acceptable solution to the name issue, under the auspices of the UN, remains essential, the Commission official underscored.
“In this regard, we welcome the steps taken by the government to engage in discussions with their counterparts in Greece to strengthen good neighbourly relations and we hope this will translate into further concrete results,” the spokesperson added. ik/12:57
