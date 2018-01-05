Deputy PM Osmani to visit Athens next week

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs Bujar Osmani on Tuesday (Jan. 9) will pay a working visit to Athens for meetings with Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and George Katrougalos, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"As part of his trip, Deputy PM Osmani will hold separate talks with Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and George Katrougkalos, Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs responsible for European Affairs and International Economic Relations. Issues related to the EU integration bid of the Republic of Macedonia will be the focal point of the meetings," the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) said Friday. ba/14:28

