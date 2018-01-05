МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, January 05, 2018, 

Deputy PM Osmani to visit Athens next week

Friday, January 05, 2018  2:30 PM

Deputy PM Osmani to visit Athens next week

Skopje, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM in charge of EU affairs Bujar Osmani on Tuesday (Jan. 9) will pay a working visit to Athens for meetings with Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and George Katrougalos, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"As part of his trip, Deputy PM Osmani will hold separate talks with Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and George Katrougkalos, Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs responsible for European Affairs and International Economic Relations. Issues related to the EU integration bid of the Republic of Macedonia will be the focal point of the meetings," the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) said Friday. ba/14:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
1/4/2018 2:16:06 PM Greek media: Osmani to visit Athens, Tsipras-Zaev meeting likely in Davos
12/5/2017 5:11:12 PM Deputy PM Osmani: 2018 a historic year for Macedonia
6/20/2017 5:59:20 PM Macedonia to use Bulgaria's experience on EU funds absorption, Osmani says

Mosaic

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling f...

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth ...

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Top