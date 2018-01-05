Albania's President Meta visits Pustec municipality - home of large part of local Macedonian minority

Pustec, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - President Ilir Meta visited Friday the municipality of Pustec - the home to a large part of the local ethnic Macedonian minority of Albania.

'Macedonian minority is a treasury for Albania,' Meta said after being welcomed by Pustec deputy-mayor Andon Jani and members of the municipality council.

It is very important for ethnic Macedonians living in Albania to nourish their identity, the Albanian President said.

'I will keep promoting the Macedonian minority, its values and traditions,' he added.

In this respect, Meta said that this year Albania would pay tribute to prominent writer from Pustec Sterjo Spase - 'the son of the Macedonian ethnic community'. The writer's house in the village Globocani will be refurbished and turned into a museum, Meta added.

Meta visited the St. Archangel Mihail church, lit candles and extended greetings on the St Naum and Christmas holiday. lk/16:52

###

