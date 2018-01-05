МИА Лого
Friday, January 05, 2018, 

Greece's ruling SYRIZA advocates mutually acceptable, composite name for settling Skopje-Athens dispute

Friday, January 05, 2018  5:28 PM

Greece

Athens, 5 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chaired Friday a meeting of the political council of Greece's ruling SYRIZA to discuss the latest developments related to the Skopje-Athens name dispute, MIA correspondent reports from Athens.

In a press release issued afterwards, SYRIZA reiterates the Greek government's stance on the name dispute - 'a mutually acceptable solution for a composite name for all uses.'

'SYRIZA's political council supports the government's efforts to utilize the opportunity to find a solution to the long-standing national issue, inherited by former administrations. SYRIZA is firmly committed to a mutually acceptable solution for a composite name for all uses,' the press release reads.

The upgrading of Greece's geopolitical position and the consolidation of stability, democracy and peace in the wider Balkan region are the overriding goals of the government and the party, in the context of an active and multidimensional foreign policy, the party said. lk/17:27

