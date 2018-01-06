President Ivanov extends Christmas greetings
- Saturday, January 06, 2018 12:47 PM
Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov extends greetings to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan, to the members of the Holy Synod and to all Christians on the occasion of the birth of Christ - Christmas.
“Celebrating Christmas, we remember one of the key events in history, and it is the day when the Son of God became the Son of Man to show the way to the truth that brings hope for life. God's identification with people through Jesus Christ is the strongest unambiguous confirmation of the inherent human dignity and inalienable value of every person, regardless of ethnic, linguistic, religious, social affiliation, regardless of sex and age. Therefore, we are obliged to express our love for God by respecting our fellowmen, our families, our neighbors, our compatriots, our fellow citizens,” Ivanov said in the congratulation note.
This Christmas is another opportunity for us to forgive, to reconcile and to unite over lasting values. This is an opportunity to build a human, solidarity and just multiethnic society in which righteous laws rule, Ivanov said in the note, congratulating the Christ’s birth wishing good health, spiritual peace, happiness and heart full of love and kindness. sk/12:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:41 PM | Zaev: Readiness exists both in Skopje and Athens to find solution by mid-2018
I have no intention either to sell or buy anything, no one have asked me to change the names of road...
- 2:15 PM | PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the occasion of the religious holiday Christmas - the birth of Christ, ...
- 1:59 PM | Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve
Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrate Saturday Christmas Eve (Badnik) - the day prior to great ...
- 12:47 PM | President Ivanov extends Christmas greetings
Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov extends greetings to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Ste...
- 12:07 PM | Food and Veterinary Agency: Brazilian company export meat licence revoked
The export licence to Brazilian company Seara Alimentos LTDA, which exports meat to Macedonia, is re...