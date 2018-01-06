President Ivanov extends Christmas greetings

Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov extends greetings to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan, to the members of the Holy Synod and to all Christians on the occasion of the birth of Christ - Christmas.

“Celebrating Christmas, we remember one of the key events in history, and it is the day when the Son of God became the Son of Man to show the way to the truth that brings hope for life. God's identification with people through Jesus Christ is the strongest unambiguous confirmation of the inherent human dignity and inalienable value of every person, regardless of ethnic, linguistic, religious, social affiliation, regardless of sex and age. Therefore, we are obliged to express our love for God by respecting our fellowmen, our families, our neighbors, our compatriots, our fellow citizens,” Ivanov said in the congratulation note.

This Christmas is another opportunity for us to forgive, to reconcile and to unite over lasting values. This is an opportunity to build a human, solidarity and just multiethnic society in which righteous laws rule, Ivanov said in the note, congratulating the Christ’s birth wishing good health, spiritual peace, happiness and heart full of love and kindness. sk/12:47

