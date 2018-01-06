Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve

Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrate Saturday Christmas Eve (Badnik) - the day prior to great holiday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas. Badnik is traditionally celebrated before “St. Clement of Ohrid” church in Skopje where this year’s Badnik godfather Vlatko Ognenovski-Chef is given the last year’s Badnik Cup.

The event starts with singing the hymn by Silvi band and hoisting Badnik flag. The Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC), the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan, addresses the believers.

“By the celebration of God, we approach God, as the children approach their parents. That is why it is necessary for each of us to receive the message from the angelic song in order to preserve peace with all around us. And that peace is that peace of Christ - peace without fear, peace without envy, a world filled with spiritual joy. And having peace with God means to have peace in ourselves and peace with others. Such peace is the peak of God's blessing and feeling that can be experienced only by trusting in God,” Archbishop Stefan said.

Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov said that that the holidays Christmas Eve (Badnik) and the Birth of Christ - Christmas show how little we really need to find the best in each of us. These holidays bring us closer to our families, relatives and friends.

Centar mayor Sasha Bogdanovic and mayor of Sopishte municipality Stefche Trpkovski also attended the event.

In Macedonia, celebrations began on January 5, the evening known as “Kolede”, in which neighbourhoods gather together to light a bonfire, listen to traditional music and share food and drink.

This morning children visit their neighbourhood, knock at the doors and sing Kolede songs. The home-owners give the children candies, sweets, fruit and coins.

The family dinner on Badnik is the only holiday when you can find rich and poor gathered on one place. In the evening on Badnik, the closest family is gathering around the Badnik dinner.

The main event at this dinner is the cutting of the Christmas bread on pieces for each member of the family, one for the home and one for Jesus Christ. Inside the Christmas Bread there is a coin. There is a belief that whoever finds the coin in his/her piece of the bread will have luck the whole year. The coin is put in a glass of wine and the lucky person should drink from the wine.

The house is decorated with oak branches with their leaves on, representing the wish of the family for long and healthy life. sk/13:56

