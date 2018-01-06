PM Zaev sends Christmas greetings

Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the occasion of the religious holiday Christmas - Christ's birth, extends Saturday greetings to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia HH Stefan and all Orthodox believers.

“While we hear the angelic song that celebrates the birth of Christ, we also hear the message that calls each year to prepare our hearts for His birth in all of us,” Zaev said in the note.

“This holiday reminds us to prepare, to make a place in our hearts, to fulfill it with joy and love, because joy is the foundation of spiritual life,” he said in the note, adding that the Christmas should be the cause for unending joy in order to share it in all our upcoming challenges. sk/14:13

