Zaev: Readiness exists both in Skopje and Athens to find solution by mid-2018

Skopje, 6 January 2018 (MIA) - I have no intention either to sell or buy anything, no one have asked me to change the names of roads or airport. It is possible that the name dispute to be resolved through a compromise by the middle of 2018, for which there is a willingness on both sides to substantially consider the problem, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in the interview with the MKD.MK portal.

Asked to what extent is Macedonia ready to make compromise, Zaev said to where the benefits will be worth plus for Macedonia and to where Greece will go in the compromise.

Both sides must make concessions and by this to create benefits and at the end to give hands and to be partners under European flag. I remind that for this issue we will seek national consensus, participation and consent by political factors and of course from the citizens. My optimism is based on what I feel as preparedness from the Greek side through meetings with Kotzias, but also from the talks I had with Prime Minister Tsipras and as a general assessment of the political manner in Greece. I am glad that the image of Macedonia in Greece has improved. I believe that by fully preserving our dignity we will be able to find a solution, Zaev said.

According to him, it is early to discuss proposals, but it is expected that there will be frequent meetings aimed at finding a solution to the name issue.

He underlined that aimed at finding a solution, both sides should make concessions, or both to be equally happy, or both to be equally unhappy. However, solution should be found.

I am happy about positive messages coming from Greece and that they are much more prepared for a solution than before. Macedonia is also much more prepared and we are showing it, probably with learned lessons from the past, the cost that state pays by losing young people, migration and the slowdown in the overall processes.

These are the only reasons for us and for Greece to make maximum efforts to find a solution. What is new is building friendship and not allowing from our side to be an excuse for not solving the problem. At the same time, I am glad that the Greek side is really cautious. All this gives hope and optimism that, if we are courageous enough and patriotic towards our countries and to look at the prospects and the future, to take responsibility and solve this, Zaev underlined.

In regard to what will happen if name dispute will not be resolved by end of June, Zaev said that he does not think that it will not be resolved, but if it is not resolved then instead of us in Europe, we will have to bring Europe here.

Zaev reaffirmed his determination this problem to be solved together with the opposition and the president, but in relation to finding a solution and holding of a referendum for confirmation from the citizens, not in relation to prolonging or blocking this process. sk/16:40

