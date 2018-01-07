St. Zlata Meglenska women's choir to hold Christmas concert

Skopje, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - Women's chamber choir St. Zlata Meglenska is to hold Sunday evening traditional Christmas concert in “Most Holy Theotokos” Church in Skopje.

Albania chorus of Shkodra city “Rozafa Expression” and chamber mixed choir "Pro Ars" from Skopje will perform as guests at concert conducted by Letka Dimovska Polizova.

Biljana Stafanson from Sweden and Liljana Jovanovic from Serbia will perform as soloists. sk/11:46

###

