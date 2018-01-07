МИА Лого
Sunday, January 07, 2018, 

Injured Macedonian climber on Mount Olympus transferred to hospital

Sunday, January 07, 2018  12:31 PM

Athens, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - The injured Macedonian climber who fell while hiking on Mount Olympus at a height of about 2,800 metres, has been transferred late Saturday by super-puma helicopter of the Greek Air Force to a hospital in Larissa city, MIA reports from Athens.

The rescue operation lasted around 6 hours to save the 35-year-old woman from Skopje, who was slightly injured. The injured woman has been transferred to the “Giosos Apostolidis” mountain hut, and afterwards rescue helicopter took her to hospital, MIA reports.

MIA correspondent from Athens contacted late Saturday two friends of the injured woman who were with her at the mountain hut, and together they started climbing for Olympus. They said that the climber is good, has a slight injuries to the ribs and they have a medical person in the mountain hut.

11 firefighters from Katerini, Litochoro and from the special units of the Greek fire service participated in the rescue operation. sk/12:27

