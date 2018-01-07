Skopje, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - Liturgy on the occasion of the great holiday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas has been served Sunday by the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan in St. Clement of Ohrid church in Skopje.

Numerous believers attended the liturgy, including the President Gjorge Ivanov, Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickovski.

After the liturgy, they congratulated Christmas to the citizens wishing them health, joy and happiness, peace and prosperity.

“I congratulate the believers on the great Christian holiday Christmas with greeting Christ is born! Indeed He is Born! I wish for my family and everyone good health, happiness and successes. We should be united and sincere throughout the entire year as we are during the holidays, but most of all, to love, respect and protect the Republic of Macedonia,” Ivanov said. The coin in his family was in the bread of home.

“I expect this year to work on improving the quality of life of people and to fully meet their expectations. 2018 is the year in which we will finally politically stabilize the country so that we can start to implement all these things that we talked about during the election campaigns,” Shilegov said. The coin in Shilegov’s home was in the son's bread.

PM Zoran Zaev who celebrates Christmas in Strumica, the coin in his family was in the Lord’s bread. sk/13:07

