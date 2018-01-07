Zaev attends Christmas liturgy in Vodocha monastery near Strumica

Strumica, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Sunday the Christmas liturgy in the St. Leontius monastery in Vodocha near Strumica.

“This holiday remind us to prepare, to make a place in our hearts to fulfill it with joy and love, because joy is foundation of spiritual life. Christ is Born!,” Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile.

A photo shows PM Zaev and his father. sk/13:25

###

