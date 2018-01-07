Zaev attends Christmas liturgy in Vodocha monastery near Strumica
- Sunday, January 07, 2018 1:26 PM
Strumica, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Sunday the Christmas liturgy in the St. Leontius monastery in Vodocha near Strumica.
“This holiday remind us to prepare, to make a place in our hearts to fulfill it with joy and love, because joy is foundation of spiritual life. Christ is Born!,” Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile.
A photo shows PM Zaev and his father. sk/13:25
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:55 PM | Minor earthquake jolts Ohrid
The Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics reg...
- 1:57 PM | Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader
President Donald Trump says he's open to talking with the North Korean leader he's called "Rocket Ma...
- 1:26 PM | Zaev attends Christmas liturgy in Vodocha monastery near Strumica
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Sunday the Christmas liturgy in the St. Leontius monastery in Vod...
- 1:12 PM | Ivanov, Shilegov and Mickovski attend Christmas liturgy in St. Clement of Ohrid church
Liturgy on the occasion of the great holiday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas has been served S...
- 12:31 PM | Injured Macedonian climber on Mount Olympus transferred to hospital
The injured Macedonian climber who fell while hiking on Mount Olympus at a height of about 2,800 met...