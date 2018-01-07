МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, January 07, 2018, 

Zaev attends Christmas liturgy in Vodocha monastery near Strumica

Sunday, January 07, 2018  1:26 PM

Zaev attends Christmas liturgy in Vodocha monastery near Strumica

Strumica, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Sunday the Christmas liturgy in the St. Leontius monastery in Vodocha near Strumica.

“This holiday remind us to prepare, to make a place in our hearts to fulfill it with joy and love, because joy is foundation of spiritual life. Christ is Born!,” Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile.

A photo shows PM Zaev and his father. sk/13:25

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

John Young, 'most experienced' U.S. astronaut, dies at 87

U.S. astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon ...

Zuckerberg makes 'fixing' Facebook a personal goal

Known for annual personal goals ranging from killi...

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling f...

Cate Blanchett to chair 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is to chair t...

Brazilian environmentalists studying deaths of dolphins

Environmentalists in Brazil say they are trying to...

Top