Minor earthquake jolts Ohrid

Skopje, 7 January 2018 (MIA) - The Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics registered an earthquake measuring 2,3 on the Richter scale on Sunday at 12:40 pm in Ohrid,

The epicenter of earthquake was a few kilometers from Ohrid in the vicinity of the village of Leskoec and was also felt in Ohrid and its surrounding with 3 degrees according to European Macroseismic Scale. sk/14:53

