Deputy PM Osmani visits Athens on Tuesday

Skopje, 8 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Deputy Prime Minister responsible for European affairs, Bujar Osmani on Tuesday will pay an official visit to Athens. He is scheduled to meet with the Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Kotzias, and Giorgos Katrougalos, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias will host a working luncheon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 9 January, for the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Integration, Bujar Osmani. The talks will focus on European issues of mutual interest. Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos will also meet with Mr. Osmani," the Greek Foreign Ministry has announced in a press release, MIA reports.

Media outlets in Greece describe Osmani's upcoming visit as being the first item of the January agenda involving the name issue. The growing momentum between Skopje and Athens also includes the visit of the UN Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Macedonia, the fresh round of talks of UN envoy Matthew Nimetz with the countries' name negotiators and the likelihood of a meeting between the premiers of Macedonia and Greece in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, MIA's correspondent from Athens reports.

In November in an interview with Greece's daily Kathimerini, Deputy PM Osmani said a positive incentive was being detected between Skopje and Athens calling 2018 'a golden year' for finding a solution. According to him, the country remaining in the threshold of NATO and EU could have tragic consequences both for Macedonia and the region as well. ba/12:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.