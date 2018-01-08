МИА Лого
Monday, January 08, 2018, 

Greek PM Tsipras: Window for name solution has been opened

Monday, January 08, 2018  2:28 PM

Greek PM Tsipras: Window for name solution has been opened

Athens, 8 January 2018 (MIA) - In addition to the economy and a new set of reforms, Greek ministers on Monday at their first session in the new year also discussed the name issue despite not being tipped as the main issue of the meeting, MIA reports from Athens.

The name issue between Macedonia and Greece was mentioned by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in his address to his cabinet.

He said there was 'a window for a solution to be found.'

"We have a window for solution unless it is proven that the shift in our neighbor about its name position is sincere. A solution that if it was to be found will be beneficial for peace and cooperation in the Balkans and in favor of a fresh dynamic of our country in the region. The next coming days will be crucial to see to which extent it is possible for real steps to be made," Tsipras told the ministers saying 2018 would be "full of challenges and significant opportunities for foreign policy too."

PM Tsipras only briefly touched upon the name issue in his 20-minute speech, which mainly focused on economic issues. ba/14:26

###

 

