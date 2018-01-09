Vice Premier Osmani to meet Greek FM Kotzias, MoI Katrougkalos in Athens

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani pays Tuesday a visit to Athens, where he is set to meet with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos.

"Issues related to Macedonia's EU integration and topics of mutual interest will be in the focus of the meetings," said the Secretariat for European Affairs and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice Premier Osmani said in an interview with Independent Balkan News Agency (IBNA) the visit comes in the midst of building mutual trust for a final solution to the name dispute.

He reiterated that the coming six months represent a historic chance for Macedonia to make a serious step forward regarding its Euro-Atlantic perspectives.

Greek media say Osmani's visit is the first point of the January activities regarding the name issue, MIA reports from Athens.

They also refer to the coming visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Skopje, the fresh round of name talks of UN envoy Matthew Nimetz with countries' negotiators, and the possible meeting of the Macedonian and Greek PMs in Davos, at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. ik/08:40

###

