МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

"Morning Cinema" for children in Cinematheque

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  8:59 AM

"Morning Cinema" for children in Cinematheque

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Cinematheque launches its children's film programme "Morning Cinema" on Tuesday.

The screenings begin with "Antboy", where 12-year-old Pelle is bitten by an ant and develops superpowers. Aided by comic book nerd Wilhelm, Pelle creates a secret identity as superhero Antboy. When a super villain The Flea enters the scene, Antboy must step up to the challenge.

The programme, which runs through January 20, also includes films "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs", "Pixies", "Marmaduke" and "Dragonball 2". ik/08:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
1/5/2018 9:57:30 AM Cinematheque's "Ciné Matinée" for children begins Tuesday
10/24/2017 8:25:19 AM Promotion of Venezuelan cinematography in Macedonia
5/9/2017 8:51:07 AM Russian war films in Cinematheque
5/16/2016 9:46:08 AM Chinese films in Macedonian Cinematheque
11/25/2015 9:13:29 AM Japanese films in Macedonian Cinematheque

Mosaic

The human brain is a wireless scanner of emotions

Researchers from Sheffield University say that the...

Hollywood stars with the highest IQs

Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Sto...

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed ...

John Young, 'most experienced' U.S. astronaut, dies at 87

U.S. astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon ...

Zuckerberg makes 'fixing' Facebook a personal goal

Known for annual personal goals ranging from killi...

Top