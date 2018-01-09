"Morning Cinema" for children in Cinematheque

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Cinematheque launches its children's film programme "Morning Cinema" on Tuesday.

The screenings begin with "Antboy", where 12-year-old Pelle is bitten by an ant and develops superpowers. Aided by comic book nerd Wilhelm, Pelle creates a secret identity as superhero Antboy. When a super villain The Flea enters the scene, Antboy must step up to the challenge.

The programme, which runs through January 20, also includes films "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs", "Pixies", "Marmaduke" and "Dragonball 2". ik/08:57

