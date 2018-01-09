Anti-pollution measures take effect in Skopje

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Measures aimed at reducing the consequences of air pollution in Skopje continue to be enforced on Tuesday.

The Government's measures took effect on Monday, after it was detected that levels of fine PM10 particles exceeded 200 μg/m for two consecutive days.

The measures include days off for pregnant women, people over 60 years of age, people suffering from chronic asthma, people who have had a stroke, etc. They also recommend that working hours should be reorganized for workers working outdoors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a ban on sporting events and games outdoors.

The Ministry of the Interior is obligated to activate the control of a traffic regime that has been already introduced for heavy cargo vehicles whose final destination isn't the capital Skopje.

Also, the municipalities are obliged to clean streets and areas for pedestrians on daily basis, to boost inspection controls on construction sites, etc.

The State Environment Inspectorate is tasked with curbing emissions from plants awarded with B-integrated permits and increasing inspection of factories possessing A-integrated permit.

Furthermore, state bodies, agencies, funds, public enterprises as well as municipalities are urged to cut by half the use of official vehicles.

Furthermore, the City of Skopje said on Monday that public transportation in the capital was free in a bid to curb air pollution.

"The measure of free public transportation takes effect immediately until air pollution is reduced," Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov told a news conference.

He urged the citizens to refrain from using their vehicles unnecessarily, to practice carpooling when possible and to avoid using inadequate materials to heat their homes. ik/09:09

###

