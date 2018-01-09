МИА Лого
Tuesday, January 09, 2018  9:26 AM

H.H. Stefan to hold a Christmas dinner for top officials

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric Pontiff H.H. Stefan will hold a traditional Christmas dinner for top state officials on Tuesday.

President Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi are invited to the Christmas dinner.

The dinner is traditionally held at Archbishop H.H. Stefan's residence, and members of the Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric will also attend. mr/ik/09:17

