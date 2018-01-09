MPs to vote on constitutional judges, law on languages

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - In the framework of the Parliament's 27. session on Tuesday, MPs are scheduled to vote on the election of Osman Kadriu and Darko Kostadinovski as constitutional judges, upon the proposal of President Gjorge Ivanov.

The session agenda also includes the draft-Law on the Use of Languages.

In addition, five other sessions are set to resume, along with the committees on political system and community relations, and legislation.

It is still uncertain whether opposition VMRO-DPMNE will return to the Parliament. Leader Hristijan Mickovski has said that the party would decide on its future steps at a coordination meeting on Tuesday. ik/09:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.