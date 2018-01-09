Kotzias: Compound name for all uses, differentiating from Greek Macedonia

Athens, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Greece prefers a compound name for all uses, which differentiates "FYROM" from Greek Macedonia, says Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with Antenna TV station, FM Kotzias refers to the name issue and Greece's position, saying Panos Kammenos, leader of the Government's junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), is against the use of term 'Macedonia', but in Greek. He also says there is no need to schedule a referendum over the issue in Greece and adds the country cannot join NATO if there is no agreement.

Regarding the possible name solutions reported in media, the Greek FM says the Athens government has its own proposal that it will present before the Skopje authorities. According to him, Greece's objective is a compound name, which may or may not include a geographic qualifier.

"There are series of proposals from the past, such as 'New Macedonia' as two words or as one. These proposals will be used when making our choice. I repeat, a compound name for all uses," stresses Kotzias.

He also explains the position of the Government's junior coalition partner ANEL and its leader Kammenos.

"Kammenos has not said that he disagrees with the use of term 'Macedonia', but the use of term 'Macedonia' in Greek language. This is very important. We will see the outcome from the talks," adds Kotzias.

Pertaining to a possible referendum in Greece, the FM says there is no need for this, because there is a responsible government and a parliamentary majority in place.

He says there is also no reason for a referendum in Macedonia because of the possibility of rejecting a possible agreement, resulting in negative consequences for the country.

"The 1995 Interim Treaty produced the compound name that includes term Macedonia, namely former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. No referendum was held over this name," stresses Kotzias.

Regarding Macedonia's NATO accession, he says the authorities in Skopje know the country cannot join international organizations without a name solution.

In addition, he accused Greek opposition party New Democracy of creating the name problem and failing to solve it while in power.

"New Democracy does not want this problem solved even now, when in opposition," underlines FM Kotzias. ik/10:13

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.