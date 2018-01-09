МИА Лого
VMRO-DPMNE MPs fail to return to Parliament

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  11:27 AM

VMRO-DPMNE MPs fail to return to Parliament

Skopje, 9 December 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE MPs will not return to the Parliament, the party decided at a coordination meeting on Tuesday, MIA reports.

The party did not specify any details, saying leader Hristijan Mickovski will hold a press conference later in the day. ik/11:26

