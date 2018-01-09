Vice Premier Osmani meets Greek FM Kotzias

Athens, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Tuesday with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports from Athens.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a picture of the Osmani-Kotzias meeting at its Twitter account, but provided no details over the substance of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Vice Premier Osmani also met with Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos.

According to announcements prior to the visit, issues related to Macedonia's EU integration and topics of mutual interest are in the focus of the meetings. ik/13:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.