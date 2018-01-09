МИА Лого
Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

Police seize about 150kg of narcotics in Aracinovo

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  2:05 PM

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Police seized about 150kg of narcotics during a search of homes and other facilities owned two individuals from Skopje village Aracinovo on Monday.

Acting on a tip and based on a search order, teams of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Interior's Unit for Illicit Trafficking in Drugs, Weapons and Hazardous Materials carried out the operation under the suspicion of "unauthorized production and distribution of narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors."

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the MoI's Forensics Department for further analysis. ik/14:04

