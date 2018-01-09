VMRO-DPMNE's Mickoski: MPs won't return to 'undemocratic' Parliament

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE MPs will not take part in any activity in Parliament because the legislative body at the moment is lacking democratic climate for work, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, the VMRO-DPMNE MPs' group is 'united, consolidated, and absolutely constructive.'

"At today's coordination meeting, the VMRO-DPMNE MPs' group has decided not to take part in Parliament's work," Mickoski said mentioning that 12% of the party's lawmakers were still in jail, which made up 5% of the total number of MPs facing framed terrorism charges.

The opposition leader reiterated the conclusion of the Ombudsman that the right of three MPs to parliamentary immunity had been violated during their arrest on 28 November 2017.

It's clear, Mickoski said, that the authorities have committed a crime according to Article 140 of the Criminal Code that envisages penalties for unlawful deprivation of liberty.

"Everything points out that Macedonia suffers from a classic political repression, from abuse of institutions to punish all those who think differently and who are not afraid to speak against the anti-state policies of the SDSM-led government," VMRO-DPMNE president Mickoski told reporters.

He said the opposition party was in communication with the ruling majority and the Parliament's Speaker describing it as 'less than frequent meetings'.

"There is communication to some extent when it comes to participation in certain committees as part of Parliament," Mickoski stated.

Considering reform-oriented laws, VMRO-DPMNE has set up its own working group and a working group has been also formed by the ruling majority, according to him.

"A certain dynamic has been defined involving meetings and what they will be discussing about," the VMRO-DPMNE leader said.

Answering a journalist question, Mickoski said VMRO-DPMNE hadn't been informed about a meeting as part of the Jean Monnet process slated to be held on Jan. 25-26. ba/15:25

###

