МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

New round of name talks to take place in New York on 17 January

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  3:37 PM

New round of name talks to take place in New York on 17 January

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - A new round for settling Skopje-Athens name dispute will take place in New York on January 17, Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told MIA on Tuesday.

The United Nations mediator in the Macedonia-Greece name negotiations, Matthew Nimetz, is scheduled to meet the countries' representatives, Vasko Naumovski and Ademantios Vassilakis respectively.

The last round of UN-mediated talks with the countries' representatives was held on 11-12 December  2017 in Brussels after a three-year stalemate.

Nimetz announced then that the talks would be intensified in the next period with new meetings in New York, in January, February and March.

The fresh round of talks comes in a period of intensified activities and a climate of optimism in Skopje, Athens, Brussels and Washington for final settlement of the long-standing name row.

For the last few days the Prime Ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras respectively, pointed out that possibilities were in place for finding a solution to  the name dispute in the first half of 2018. lk/15:35

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

This year's Eurovision to be hosted by women only

Eurovision Song Contest organizers announced that ...

The human brain is a wireless scanner of emotions

Researchers from Sheffield University say that the...

Hollywood stars with the highest IQs

Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Sto...

Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed ...

John Young, 'most experienced' U.S. astronaut, dies at 87

U.S. astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon ...

Top