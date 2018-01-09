President Ivanov a no-show at HH Stefan's Christmas dinner for Macedonia's leadership

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric Pontiff HH Stefan organized Tuesday a traditional Christmas dinner for top state officials.

President Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi were invited to the Christmas dinner, but the Head of State failed to attend.

The dinner is traditionally held at Archbishop H.H. Stefan's residence with members of the Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church - Ohrid Archbishopric also in attendance. lk/16:02

