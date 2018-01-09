Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets British Ambassador Garrett
- Tuesday, January 09, 2018 4:39 PM
Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and British Ambassador to Macedonia Charles Garrett discussed Tuesday on the country's reforms and strategic priorities, the party said in a press release.
VMRO-DPMNE will play a constructive role in creating a reform-friendly political climate, which calls for a dialogue with the government, as the 'process is a two-way street of fulfilling obligations and responsibilities,' Mickoski said.
The main obstacle to the advancement of the societal processes is the government's political persecution, Mickoski said, pointing out that the party's parliamentary group would keep boycotting the parliament until providing of conditions for normal, democratic functioning of the highest legislative body. lk/16:38
