Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

Greek far-right Golden Dawn stages protest during Osmani's meetings in Athens

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  7:09 PM

Athens, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Lawmakers and supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party gathered outside the Foreign Ministry in Athens on Tuesday to protest the meetings of Macedonia's Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani with his hosts, MIA reports from the Greece's capital.

Osmani is in Greece today as the two countries have agreed to resume efforts to try and resolve a long-standing name dispute over Macedonia's name that blocks the country's NATO membership and closer integration with the European Union.

The protesters displayed a placard saying that 'Macedonia is Greek', with many shouting obscenities and chanting 'traitors, traitors.'

'Golden Dawn was here to protest against the sale of the name Macedonia, which for Greek people is not just a name but part of their soul and history,' party leader Nikos Michaloliakos told the protesters. lk/19:09

###

 

