Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets NATO Liaison Office Chief Bartol

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  7:46 PM

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and Chief of NATO Liaison Office in Skopje Gorazd Bartol discussed Tuesday on Macedonia's bid to join NATO, political developments and ongoing reforms in the country, the party said in a press release.

Macedonia's accession to NATO is VMRO-DPMNE's strategic goal, Mickoski told Bartol.

He also briefed the guest about the government's political persecution of the MPs of VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition 'For Better Macedonia' and the party's decision its deputies to boycott the Parliament's work until providing of conditions for normal, democratic functioning of the highest legislative body.

VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski said, is ready to support the reforms it considers to be favorable for the country. However the government should express good will, take concrete steps to confirm the sincerity of its approach to the reform processes, the press release reads.

The meeting also tackled the upcoming visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Macedonia. lk/19:45

