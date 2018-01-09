МИА Лого
ЕВН
Tuesday, January 09, 2018, 

Government adopts amendments to whistleblower law

Tuesday, January 09, 2018  8:31 PM

Government adopts amendments to whistleblower law

Skopje, 9 January 2018 (MIA) - At a regular session on Tuesday, Macedonia's government adopted draft amendments to the Law on Whistleblower Protection.

The changes to the law ensures better protection for whistleblowers and affirms the government's policies for fighting corruption.

Today, the government also adopted a draft law on ratification of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) Additional Protocol 5 and the report on implementation of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) recommendations within the Fourth Evaluation Round, which focuses on prevention of corruption in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors. lk/20:30

