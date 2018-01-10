МИА Лого
Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 

NGM, Dutch Embassy to promote project Art for All

Wednesday, January 10, 2018  8:41 AM

Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The National Gallery of Macedonia (NGM) and the Dutch Embassy to Macedonia will promote art-education project Art for All in Cifte Amam gallery on Wednesday.

The two-year project will enable easier access to culture for children with special needs across Macedonia through workshops, debates and organized visits.

The project's objective is to socialize and involve children with disabilities from the earliest age up to high school graduation.

Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp, Culture Minister Robert Alagjozovski, NGM director Dita Starova-Qerimi and project coordinator Maja Dimitrova will deliver addresses at the event. ik/08:39

