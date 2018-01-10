New Democracy leader unveils 'red lines' in name row

Athens, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - A compound name with geographic qualifier, for all uses, and denunciation from any irredentist statements or practices by Skopje are the three prerequisites in the 'red lines' of Greek opposition party New Democracy.

Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the party shadow ministers that New Democracy would not accept a solution only for the name if other criteria are not met, ANA-MPA reports.

Regarding the irredentism claim, the ND leader said this could be done through a bilateral agreement, whereas the name package should be adopted by the UN.

"The country has a national line, as drawn up in 2008 by the Karamanlis government and expressed in Bucharest. We then defended our national interests. The minimum that the government can do is to protect the gains made in Bucharest as a whole," said Mitsotakis.

He made a special reference to the negotiations for the name issue.

"The country is weakened and thus becomes not only economically but also geopolitically vulnerable. The new year started with challenges in foreign policy issues. The government is responsible for the negotiation on the [name issue], it has chosen to carry this out in secret and we are looking at a shadow-puppet theatre with the defence minister," said Mitsotakis. ik/10:42

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.