Endava and Velocity Partners announce merger to become a truly global IT player

Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - Velocity Partners, an innovative global software development outsourcing company, which is located in offices in North America, has merged with Endava global IT company. The resulting organization will have over 4,600 people, and the additional six agile software development centers across Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia will complement Endava’s existing delivery capability from centers across Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, and Colombia.

This will enable Endava to further expand its footprint in North America and offer the world-class nearshore delivery model which has fuelled its success over the years.

Endava is a privately-owned, global technology company, with over 17 years of experience of working with some of the world’s leading Finance, Insurance, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, and Retail companies. Through their Digital Evolution, Agile Transformation, and Automation solutions, Endava is helping clients be more engaging, responsive, and efficient. Endava has over 4,000 employees located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Colombia, Moldova, Romania, Macedonia, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

Velocity Partners is an innovative global nearshore software development outsourcing company with over 12 years of experience. The company offers high-value, high quality team augmentation solutions to companies of all sizes. Velocity Partners has over 500 employees located in offices in North America and delivery centers located in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Venezuela. sk/13:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.