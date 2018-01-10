Climate vastly improved, moving towards possible name solution: gov't spokesman

Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The Government does not want to enter into specific discussion regarding the name talks, but we are moving towards a possible solution that would be acceptable for both sides, said Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski on Wednesday.

"We would not go into specific discussion regarding the name talks at this time, but it is clear that the climate has vastly improved in both countries. As the PM has said, we are moving towards a possible solution that would be acceptable for both sides", Bosnjakovski told a press briefing.

A fresh round of name talks will take place in New York on January 17. ik/12:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.