Climate vastly improved, moving towards possible name solution: gov't spokesman
- Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:29 PM
Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The Government does not want to enter into specific discussion regarding the name talks, but we are moving towards a possible solution that would be acceptable for both sides, said Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski on Wednesday.
"We would not go into specific discussion regarding the name talks at this time, but it is clear that the climate has vastly improved in both countries. As the PM has said, we are moving towards a possible solution that would be acceptable for both sides", Bosnjakovski told a press briefing.
A fresh round of name talks will take place in New York on January 17. ik/12:28
