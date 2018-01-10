No talks over BESA, DPA government inclusion
- Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:42 PM
Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - There are no talks with BESA and the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) over their inclusion in the Government, said Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and BESA leader Bilal Kasami focused on the party's support for the package of reform laws in Parliament.
BESA has confirmed it would support the Government's reform processes. ik/12:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:39 PM | FM Dimitrov to meet Greek counterpart Kotzias on Thursday
Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will meet Thursday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kot...
- 8:04 PM | Trump tells Seoul he's open to talks with North Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump told South Korea’s leader a day after the first intra-Korean talks in mo...
- 6:50 PM | No radiation detected after emergency inspection of Skopje landfill
After conducting extraordinary inspection of the Drisla landfill near Skopje, the State Environment ...
- 6:13 PM | Myanmar army admits Rohingya killings
Myanmar's army has admitted for the first time its soldiers were involved in the killing of Rohingya...
- 5:32 PM | Western Balkans backsliding on democracy, says UK's House of Lords committee
Progress towards full democracy and commitment to the rule of law in the western Balkans is either s...