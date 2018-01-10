No talks over BESA, DPA government inclusion

Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - There are no talks with BESA and the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) over their inclusion in the Government, said Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and BESA leader Bilal Kasami focused on the party's support for the package of reform laws in Parliament.

BESA has confirmed it would support the Government's reform processes. ik/12:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.