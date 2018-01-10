City authorities launch street sweeping to reduce air pollution: mayor

Skopje, 10 January 2017 (MIA) - Two public utility companies will launch an intensive campaign to sweep streets in the capital Skopje as part of the efforts of city authorities to curb air pollution, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said Wednesday.

The campaign will cover five pollution-affected municipalities in Skopje, namely Suto Orizari, Cair, Butel, Aerodrom and Gazi Baba.

"Dust lying on streets across our city, which hasn't been cleaned off for years, will be swept off our streets as part of our intensive anti-pollution campaign," Silegov told reporters.

Air pollution, he noted, is a problem we are all facing on daily basis. "Each and everyone of us, both the institutions and the citizens, should contribute in their way to improving air quality in Skopje," the Mayor said.

Silegov added that street sweeping activities would be conducted in addition to the anti-pollution measures, including free city public transportation, introduced by the government this past Monday.

The measures, such as days off for pregnant women and people over 60, took effect after it was registered that levels of fine PM10 particles exceeded 200 μg/m for two consecutive days. ba/15:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.