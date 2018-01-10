NBRM: Economy still recovering

Skopje, 10 January 2018 (MIA) - The economy in the final quarter of 2017 kept on recovering as a result of activities in the industry and trade, the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia (NBRM) said Wednesday.

"Recent high frequency indicators of activity in the final quarter of last year generally point out a continual economic growth following a downturn of economic activity in the first half of 2017 and moderate recovery in the third quarter," the NBRM said in a statement.

Reviewing the latest achievements in the national economy as regards the November macro-economic projections, the NBRM has concluded that economic foundations are sound without imbalances in the economy.

However, it said, that there are still segments where certain risks exist pinpointing the need of sustainable improvement of expectations and trust in economic subjects.

"In times of sound economic foundations and existing risks, changes in monetary positions should be under a watchful eye," said the central bank. ba/17:18

