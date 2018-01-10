FM Dimitrov to meet Greek counterpart Kotzias on Thursday
- Wednesday, January 10, 2018 8:39 PM
Skopje, 11 January 2017 - Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will meet Thursday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.
The talks will focus on matters of bilateral interest as well as on further enhancing of the confidence building measures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told MIA.
Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a press release to announce the meeting, MIA correspondent reported from Athens.
Both ministries however offered no details about when and where the meeting would take place. lk/20:38
